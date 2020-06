Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Love and Prayers: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao extends love and prayers to the family of the late Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna who passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. “Mayor Joni was a treasured friend, dependable partner in the PDP-Laban, a true advocate of good and honest governance and a servant leader," says Pacquiao. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)