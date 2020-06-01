Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Villanueva thanks colleagues: Sen. Joel Villanueva thanks his colleagues for their sympathy and condolences on the death of his sister, Bocaue, Bulacan Mayor Eleanor “Joni” Villanueva-Tugna who succumbed to sepsis secondary to bacterial pneumonia last May 28, 2020 at the age of 42. “My heart has been shattered to a million pieces but as our mom would always tell us, the clay cannot and can never question the potter. My sincerest thanks to the principal authors, my seatmates, our dear Majority Floor Leader Migz Zubiri who has always been with me in these crucial times, my brother Sen. Sonny Angara who has been the recipient of my anger and rages these past couple of days, sis Nancy, Kuya Che, Sen. Manny, Senate President Vicente Sotto, thank you for the support and prayers, Sen. Gordon who has always been there to help us with the blood needed by my sister. Mayor Joni was always in awe whenever she visited the Senate and said my colleagues are down to earth,” Villanueva said Monday, June 1, 2020 via video conference. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)