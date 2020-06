Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Women empowerment in PNP: Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday, June 1, 2020, sponsors a measure mandating the hiring of more women police officers. Senate Bill No. 1562 seeks to increase the recruitment quota of female Philippine National Police (PNP) officers from 10 to 20 percent. (Henzberg Austriar/Senate PRIB)