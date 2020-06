Photo Release

June 1, 2020 Zubiri on Bocaue Mayor: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri sponsors Senate Resolution No. 433, expressing the Senate’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of Bocaue, Bulacan Mayor Eleanor “Joni” Villanueva-Tugna who succumbed to sepsis secondary to bacterial pneumonia last May 28, 2020 at the age of 42. Tugna was the sister of Sen. Joel Villanueva and daughter of Congressman and evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)