Photo Release

May 29, 2020 Cayetano on crimes and penalties: Sen. Pia Cayetano pushes for a review of crimes and penalties under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. “One report is that of quarantine passes being sold in Recto. The seller should be arrested as he would be encouraging the spread of the virus. There are also reports of donated personal protective equipment (PPES) being sold. That’s unforgivable,” Cayetano said during Friday’s virtual public hearing, May 29, 2020, on a proposal to allocate financial assistance to sectors badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)