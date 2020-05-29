Photo Release

May 29, 2020 No to criminalization of Bayanihan Act: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says that he stands in support of bills seeking to extend the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act but has reservations in re-enacting Section 6 of the Act which enumerates illegal acts punishable by imprisonment. In a virtual hearing Friday, May 29, 2020, Drilon emphasized that RA 11469 is not meant to be as a criminal statute but principally meant to address a national health emergency. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)