May 29, 2020 SSS to Offer Educational Loan: Sen. Imee Marcos asks the Social Security System (SSS) during the joint virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs if it could offer educational loans to its members, including the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), noting that many children of OFWs are leaving private schools because they can no longer afford to pay the tuition fees. SSS Senior Vice President Edgar Cruz for his part assures the senator that they are already considering developing education loan program to SSS members. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)