Photo Release

May 29, 2020 Win wants assurance 'no work- no pay' workers will receive subsidy: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance Friday, May 29, 2020, wants assurance from the Social Security System that workers under the “no work-no pay” scheme will receive small business wage subsidy (SBWS) amounting P5,000 to P8,000 for two months. Gatchalian asked SSS to submit to the committee the breakdown of categories of the 3 million targeted beneficiaries of SBWS. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)