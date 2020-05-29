Photo Release

May 29, 2020 Poe on PESA bill: Sen. Grace Poe says that the House proposed Philippine Economic Stimulus Act (PESA) which provides emergency credit lines, interest free loans and long-term credit facility will be a big help to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic including the transportation industry. Poe, who joined the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance Friday, May 29, 2020, also raised the need to include in the proposed measure conditions that are reasonable to prevent others from taking advantage of the stimulus package. (Screen Grab/ Senate PRIB)