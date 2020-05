Photo Release

May 29, 2020 Zubiri on Bayanihan to Heal as One Act: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri informs Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon during Friday’s virtual hearing, May 29, 2020, that Malacanang will certify as urgent Senate Bill No. 1546, which seeks to amend Sec. 9 of Republic Act No. 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act) so it can be approved next week before the Senate adjourns sine die on June 5. Zubiri has authored SBN 1546. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)