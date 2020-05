Photo Release

May 29, 2020 What about ROROs?: Sen. Lito Lapid during the joint virtual hearing of the Senate committees on finance and economic affairs asks about the kind of assistance the government is providing to the RORO (Roll-on/roll-off) operators who were also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lapid noted that RORO has been a big help to people especially those living in remote islands in the country that do not have airports. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)