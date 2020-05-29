Photo Release

May 29, 2020 Revilla on movie industry: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. urges his colleagues during Friday’s virtual public hearing, May 29, 2020, to approve a proposal allocating financial assistance to film and audio-visual industry that employs around 865,000 artists and creative workers who had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The industry is one of the badly hit sectors and a lot of workers, especially those who are on a hand-to-mouth existence, need financial assistance,” according to Revilla. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)