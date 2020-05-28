Photo Release

May 28, 2020 Amending the Price Act: Sen. Imee Marcos asks the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) during the hybrid hearing of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship its opinion on the proposal to amend the Price Act, and to provide the committee a list of apprehensions the department has made in implementing the Price Act. According to her, it appears that the DTI only managed to apprehend a small number of violators of the Price Act. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)