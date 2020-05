Photo Release

May 28, 2020 Angara on mental health: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara asks officials of the health department during Thursday’s virtual public hearing, May 28, 2020, to update him on the mental health situation in the country amid the Covid-19 epidemic. Dr. Rolando Cortez, chief of the National Center for Mental Health, said there was a noticable increase of mental health ailments since the lockdown declaration in Luzon and other areas last March. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)