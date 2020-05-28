Photo Release

May 28, 2020 Go warns hospital officials who refuse to admit patients: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chair of the Committee on Health and Demography, warns hospital officials they would face charges for refusing to admit patients and providing them with emergency care during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Republic Act 10932 allows the transfer of patients only after they had received the necessary emergency treatment and support,” Go said during Thursday’s public hearing via video conference, May 28, 2020. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)