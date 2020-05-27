Photo Release

May 27, 2020 New coco levy fund bill: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, sponsors on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the proposed “Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act” which will plow back to some 3.5 million coconut farmers in the country the estimated P105-billion coco levy fund they rightfully own. The measure, authored by Senators Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Ralph Recto, Villar and Imee Marcos, has taken into consideration the inputs of the Executive Department and a Supreme Court decision previously voiding Executive Orders on the management of the funds to ensure that it will not be vetoed by President Duterte. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)