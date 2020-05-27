Photo Release

May 27, 2020 ‘Compressed classes?’: Sen. Francis Tolentino proposes ‘compressed classes’ instead of increasing the number of school days from 200 to 220 days since the delivery of learning competency has already evolved with the advent of advanced technology. Tolentino made the proposal during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 27, 2020, while interpellating Sen. Win Gatchalian, sponsor of Senate Bill 1541, authorizing the President to adjust the opening of school year beyond August of every year. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)