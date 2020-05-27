Photo Release

May 27, 2020 Cayetano interpellates Gatchalian: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1541, otherwise known as an Act to Lengthen the School Calendar from 200 Days to not more than 220 Class Days, whether approval of the measure will give the President the authority to cancel a school year. Gatchalian said cancellation was not contemplated. The bill's aim was for the postponement of the school year amid the Covid-19 epidemic. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)