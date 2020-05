Photo Release

May 27, 2020 Gatchalian on deferment of classes: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian clarifies some issues raised by senators during the period of interpellation of Senate Bill No. 1541, otherwise known as an Act to Lengthen the School Calendar from 200 Days to not more than 220 Class Days, in Wednesday’s plenary session, May 27, 2020. According to Gatchalian, the deferment of a school year can be declared by a locality during a state of emergency or calamity. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)