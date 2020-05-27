Photo Release

May 27, 2020 PH Red Cross ramps up efforts in getting the work done: Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon met with Secretary Vince Dizon (center), President and CEO of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) and the deputy chief implementer of the government’s response to COVID-19 on May 27, 2020 at the PRC’s headquarters in Mandaluyong City. Among the matters discussed were finetuning PRC’s data management for its COVID testing, as well as the proper protocols and plans for the testing of about 300,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who are expected to arrive within the year. Also present during the meeting are officials from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Quarantine, and Safer Philippines.