Photo Release

May 27, 2020 Pacquiao commends Cayetano: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao commends Sen. Pia Cayetano, chair of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 for bringing in experts to help Filipinos “look beyond the pandemic and help us prepare for the new normal.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)