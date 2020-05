Photo Release

May 27, 2020 Non-expiration of license or franchise hearing: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan presides a hearing through videoconference Wednesday, May 27, 2020, on a bill amending an existing provision under the Revised Administrative Code to include franchises and makes it incumbent upon the issuing authority to act on an application and avoid situations where inaction could effectively bar the operations of an enterprise. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)