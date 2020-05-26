Photo Release

May 26, 2020 Authorize DOH to Approve Bed Capacity of Gov’t Hospitals: Senator Risa Hontiveros cites the need to provide the Department of Health (DOH) the authority to set and approve the bed capacity of all public hospitals which currently belongs to Congress. She says such authority will allow the DOH to act swiftly in adjusting the bed capacity of hospitals and avoid sacrificing the lives and health of patients. “Increasing our bed capacity is a prerequisite for life saving treatment for Filipinos,” Hontiveros said during the virtual public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)