May 26, 2020 Improve Testing Capacity of Regions I and II: Sen. Imee Marcos during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Tuesday, May 26, 2020, asks Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to prioritize the establishment of testing facilities in the Regions I and II. According to her, while there are testing centers in Baguio City and in La Union, they are still too far away from the Ilocos province. Region II on the other hand is entirely bereft of any testing center. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)