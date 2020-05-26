Photo Release

May 26, 2020 Go presides over health panel hearing: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography, underscores the need to increase the bed and service capability of hospitals under the Department of Health (DOH) during a public hearing via teleconference Tuesday, March 26, 2020. Go said the hearing also aims to strengthen the country’s disease surveillance and epidemiologic investigation system and address the lack of quarantine facilities in the country. “The outbreak of Covid-19 has exposed the perennial gaps in our health care system. This hearing aims to address some of these gaps and weaknesses so we can better respond to future epidemics or pandemics,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)