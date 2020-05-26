Photo Release

May 26, 2020 Gatchalian on LPG bill: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over a public hearing on a proposed bill to provide a national energy policy and regulatory framework for the Philippine Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry (LPG). According to Gatchalian, around 8.6 million households and 144,000 businesses rely on LPG for their basic energy needs such as cooking, water heating and lighting. “For the past few years, different departments have issued 13 different issuances that govern, regulate and promote LPG. Our goal is to come up with one unified LPG that will govern the entire LPG industry,” Gatchalian said Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)