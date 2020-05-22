Photo Release

May 22, 2020 Murang Kuryente Act: Murang Kuryente Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi during an organizational meeting on energy Friday, May 22, 2020, on the status of Republic Act No. 11371, otherwise known as the Murang Kuryente Act, which was signed into law last year. According to the law, proceeds from the net national government share from the Malampaya fund will be used to pay for stranded contract costs and stranded debts, thereby decreasing the monthly electricity bill of every household. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)