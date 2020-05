Photo Release

May 22, 2020 Ensuring power supply amid pandemic: Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco co-chairs the Joint Congressional Energy Commission alongside counterpart Sen. Win Gatchalian through videoconference, Friday, May 22, 2020. Velasco underscores the need to ensure the supply of affordable, reliable and accessible energy for the country and future prospects of the power sector in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)