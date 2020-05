Photo Release

May 22, 2020 Effects of Covid-19 on the power sector: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Friday, May 22, 2020, co- chairs the organizational meeting of the Joint Congressional Energy Commission at the Senate through videoconferencing. The bicameral oversight committee is reviewing the current power situation as well as programs and interventions carried out by energy officials and stakeholders to address the concerns of the consumers and industry players. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)