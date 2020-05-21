Photo Release

May 21, 2020 ‘Do we have enough rice supply?’: Sen. Francis Pangilinan asks Agriculture officials if the country has enough supply of rice as the production of the staple grain has already been affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Agriculture Secretary William Dar assured the senator during the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21, 2020, that the country has a 60-day buffer supply and that 850 metric tons of rice, mostly from Vietnam has just arrived. Import clearances, furthermore, were already released. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)