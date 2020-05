Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Parents’ and students’ concerns: Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go addresses financial concerns and other academic requirements that parents and students will face in the coming school year in questioning education officials during the Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21, 2020. Go likewise advises them to ensure that schools will be Covid-free, if and when regular schooling resumes this year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)