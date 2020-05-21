Photo Release

May 21, 2020 What’s plan B for PH: Forward-looking, Sen. Risa Hontiveros delves into the scenario of a second and third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Budget Sec. Wendel Avisado tells Hontiveros during Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21, 2020, that the department is already studying “plan B” such as raising needed revenues and funding support, managing the remaining funds if the prospect of recovering from the pandemic in the coming weeks is still not feasible. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)