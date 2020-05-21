Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Drilon on potential foreign investors: Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez to submit a detailed report to the Senate of potential foreign investors who pulled out of China and are considering to relocate in the Philippines. “Is it true that Indonesia has won the battle over other South East Asian countries as the main destination for the relocation of 27 US factories? What are we doing to attract those investors who want to pull out of China and are considering to relocate somewhere else?” Drilon said during the Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)