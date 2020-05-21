Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Zubiri on second wave of Covid-19 infections: Majority Leader Migz Zubiri denounces Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s statement that the Philippines is now facing a second wave of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections. Zubiri said his chat groups with medical experts agreed that Duque’s statement on the second wave of infections was ridiculous and sowed panic to the public. “I think we are the only country in the world that has admitted that we are on the second wave. Admitting that we are on the second wave shows incompetence of our health department because that means that we were not able to control the first wave,” Zubiri said during the continuation of the Committee as a Whole Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)