Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Increase food sufficiency level in time of pandemic: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says that in this time of pandemic and lockdown, there is more time for the people, especially in the provinces, to engage in backyard farming to increase food sufficiency in every household. Dela Rosa, during the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21, 2020, also recommended livestock dispersal which was undertaken during the administration of former President Ferdinand Marcos. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)