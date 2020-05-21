Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Food supply, work assurance, uninterrupted school feeding program: Upon inquiries by Sen. Grace Poe during Committee of the Whole hearing, Thursday, May 21, 2020, Agriculture Sec. William Dar assures the committee that there will be enough rice supply in the country even amid the continuing Covid-19 crisis. Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello stated that the lack of transportation cannot be a basis for disciplinary action against any employee. Education Sec. Leonor Briones assures the senators that the school-based feeding program will be continuous since P500-million of the department’s funds have been identified by the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act for the purpose. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)