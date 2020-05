Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Covid assistance to Congress employees: Sen. Panfilo Lacson appeals to Budget Sec. Wendel Avidaso to release a portion of the P220 million budget allocated to the Legislative and Judiciary branches. Lacson, in Thursday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, May 21, 2020, says the unreleased funds are intended to be given as Covid-assistance to Senate employees. “Para sa employees po ito, hindi para sa senador,” he said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)