Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Third and last Committee of the Whole briefing: Senate President Vicente Sotto III presides the third and last Senate Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21,2020, on the effects of the coronavirus 2019 in the country. Sotto said he expects concerned government officials to give the true picture of the state of the country’s food, energy and education sectors. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)