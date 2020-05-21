Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Briones on online learning: Education Secretary Leonor Briones tells Sen. Manuel “Manny” Pacquiao that one of the toughest challenges the education department is facing is the conversion of “face to face learning,” where teachers and students are in classrooms, to that of “blended learning” in areas where there can be no face to face relationship. “We will be using various approaches such as online learning. We did a survey and found that most of the teachers have smart cellphones. For places where the internet is not accessible, we are considering the use of television and radio as means to reach our students,” Briones said during the Committee of the Whole Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)