Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Pacquiao bats for lower electricity bills: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao seeks the intervention of concerned agencies in convincing Meralco to waive some of its charges included in the consumers’ monthly electricity bill. Pacquiao, in Thursday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, May 21, 2020, was told that there’s already a suspension of some supply services charges. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)