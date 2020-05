Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Conflicting unemployment figures: Sen. Cynthia Villar calls out Executive officials over conflicting projected unemployment figures resulting from the Covid-19 crisis. In the Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21, 2020, Villar also explores the possibility of allowing dine-in services of at least 50% of those in the restaurant business to ease the impact of the pandemic on those in the food industry. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)