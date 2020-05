Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Duque’s remarks on asymptomatic COVID-19 cases a cause of concern: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses concern over the statement of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III that asymptomatic patients could not transmit the virus. Villanueva, during Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, May 21, 2020, said Duque should clarify this because such statement “could cause a lot of trouble. And again, a great concern to each and every one of us.”(Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)