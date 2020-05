Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Include MSMEs in ‘Three-Gives Law’: Sen. Imee Marcos proposes the inclusion of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the coverage of a proposed measure allowing installment payments of utility bills incurred during a state of calamity period. Marcos’ proposal was made in a hearing via videoconference Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)