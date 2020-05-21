Photo Release

May 21, 2020 Tolentino on Three-Gives Law bill: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says the approval of his bill into law will institutionalize an installment payment scheme on basic utility bills during calamities. “The passage of this bill is very timely and necessary. It will provide temporary relief to ordinary Filipino families and even small, medium size enterprises. It will save families the burden of paying their electric, water and telephone bills which will take up around 10 percent of their income,” Tolentino said Thursday, May 21, 2020 during a public hearing on Senate Bill No. 1473, otherwise known as the Three-Gives Law. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)