May 20, 2020 Pia on the prospects of the country’s tourism industry: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks officials of the Department of Tourism on its recovery program noting that travelers would have confidence in the country if its health policies in addressing the pandemic would be consistent with international standards. DoT Undersecretary Arturo Boncato Jr., who was present in the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing Wednesday, May 20, 2020 via video conferencing, told Cayetano that the department has already outlined tourism recovery program anchored on best practices which they expect to roll out in the next couple of weeks. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)