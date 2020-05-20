Photo Release

May 20, 2020 On DOH’s claim that PH is now on the second wave: Sen. Francis Pangilinan questions the validity of Health Sec. Francisco Duque III’s claim that the country is now on the “second wave” of COVID-19 transmission and government efforts against the spread of the coronavirus has already flattened the curve. Pangilinan points out during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, May 20, 2020, that only a day before, the Senate was told that only 0.2% of the country’s population have been tested so far. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)