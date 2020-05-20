Photo Release

May 20, 2020 Gordon recommends opening of other airports for homebound OFWs: Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, recommends the opening of airports in other parts of the country, such as those in Cebu, Clark and Subic, to accommodate more overseas Filipino workers who were displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon, during the continuation of the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing on the government’s response to COVID-19 pandemic, noted that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport can only accommodate 400 passengers a day. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)