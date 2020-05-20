Photo Release

May 20, 2020 Sen. Hontiveros on “flattening the curve”: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to elaborate Dr. John Wong’s statement that the Philippines has flattened the curve by reaching an average of 220 new COVID-19 cases a day. “How can we say that we have flattened the curve when our demonstrated testing capacity keeps on changing every week?” Hontiveros said Wednesday, May 20, 2020 during the continuation of the Committee of Whole hearing. Wong is an epidemiologist working with the Inter-Agency Task Force’s sub-technical working group on data analytics. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)