Photo Release

May 20, 2020 Go commends IATF: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography, commends members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolutions (IATF) and the national task force on their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. However, he said the we should remain vigilant to avoid the second wave of COVID-19 infections. “We have limited resources and we have used most of these for the social amelioration program. We have to be prepared and have standby funds for vaccines when such become available,” Go said via teleconference as the Senate convenes as a Committee of the Whole Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)