Photo Release

May 20, 2020 Transportation marshals: Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 hearing of the Committee of the Whole, inquires into the preparations of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in ensuring the commuting public’s safety and government support to public utility vehicle drivers. Poe was told that transportation marshals will enforce social distancing protocols, disinfection and sanitation process, and that fuel subsidies have been distributed by concerned agencies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)